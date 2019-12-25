KPL clubs begin shaking up their squads ahead of mid-season transfer window

The mid-season Kenyan Premier League (KPL) transfer window opens on January 1, 2020 but teams have started shaking up their squads in advance as they prepare for the second leg.

Top of this list is money bags Wazito FC who have parted ways with six players. Former Gor Mahia duo Abouba Sibomana and Karim Nizigiyimana, as well as goalkeeper Gad Mathews Otieno, Mansoor Safi, John Mutua and former Kariobangi Sharks winger Mathew Tayo Odongo, have been dropped by the club.

The club is in the market already wooing possible replacement with KCB defender Dennis Nganga all set to be their first major signing of the window.

The former Tusker and Nairobi City Stars defender has fallen out of favour at KCB with Kenyan international Dennis Odhiambo the preferred left-back while youngster Bolton Omwenga provides cover.

The club is also said to be chasing the signature of AFC Leopards midfielder Whyvonne Isuza as they are desperate for senior players who can provide guidance and leadership in the unit. Dropped keeper Gad Mathews is said to be finalizing a move to Western Stima.

Second-tier side Migori Youth has had a good season so far and KPL clubs have taken note. Tusker has snapped up winger Antonio Abwao on a three-year contract while captain Clifford Ouma is a transfer target for KCB and Mathare United.

TRANSFER WINDOW DEADLINE

Gor Mahia has all but lost Ivorian striker Gislain Yikpe to Tanzanian giants Yanga and are said to be finalising a move for in-form Migori Youth striker Clinton Okoth who has so far scored 14 goals in the National Super League.

Sofapaka and Western Stima are battling for the signature of highly-rated Nzoia Sugar left-back Thomas Wainaina while Batoto Ba Mungu has officially dropped the Ugandan quartet of Isma Watenga, Allan Katwe, Musa Malunda and Kasirye Mohamed.

Following Sony Sugar’s expulsion from the league, Swaleh Chacha and Keegan Ndemi, who were on loan at the club from Bandari, have left. Chacha has joined Mathare United on loan while Keegan will spend the rest of the season at NSL table-toppers Nairobi City Stars.

Nzoia Sugar FC winger Robert Arot is wanted by Kakamega Homeboyz while Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna has been linked with a move to DR Congo giants Daring Club Motema Pembe.

The transfer window will be closed on January 31, 2020 at midnight.