A Ghanaian Juju man casts his spells during a past edition of the Africa Cup of Nation. FILE PHOTO

A Kenyan Premier League club has continued to invest upto Sh20,000 each week this season, to ensure its first team performs to the required standards in all its competitive assignments through ‘super-natural’ means, Nairobi News can reveal.

This despite the same club struggling to meet other seemingly important recurrent expenditure, such as payment of salaries and allowances and the purchase of basics equipment and requirements during training sessions.

The club’s decision to facilitate this budget for what is commonly referred to as ‘research’ in Kenyan football lingo was reportedly arrived at during the said club’s National Executive Committee meeting earlier this year, Nairobi News has established.

WITCHCRAFT

“I do not believe in witchcraft, but then, this issue of supporting the team by all means necessary surprisingly cropped up as part of the agenda in one of our recent meetings,” one of the officials who attended this meeting explained.

“The argument was heated with those in support claiming the technical bench needed all the back-up available. In the end, the discussion was subjected to a vote and a majority of us agreed to fund these activities. It is weird.”

Nairobi News cannot name the said club for legal reasons, even though separate sources also suggest this could just be a route explored by a section of officials to siphon money without actually accounting for it.