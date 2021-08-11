Join our Telegram Channel
KOT lament Team Kenya reception at JKIA

By Nairobi News Reporter August 11th, 2021 1 min read

Kenyans have shared their disappointment on social media over the manner in which athletes who competed at the just concluded 2020 Tokyo Olympics were received in the country upon their return from Japan.

The remaining batch of team Kenya athletes was accorded a low-key reception upon arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

As per some of the pics, the athletes were seen leaving the airport without any form of formal reception or appreciation by the government.

This compared to the situation in Uganda for example, where athletes were received with pomp and gusto before the medal winners were ushered atop SUVs to celebrate and show off their successes around the streets of Kampala.

Kenya emerged as the best African country at the international sporting showpiece, scooping 4 Gold, 4 Silver, and 2 Bronze.

The country was also ranked an impressive 19th  Kenya emerged as the best African nation at the Games and 19th overall out of the 86 nations that managed to get a medal.

Besides Eliud Kipchoge and Peris Chephirchir won the men and women marathon races, thus cementing Kenya’s reputation as the best in long distances races.

 

 

