Supersport United players line up before their Caf Confederation Cup match against AFC Leopards on March 9, 2014 at at Nyayo National Stadium. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU

Sixteen-time Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia have been drawn against South African side SuperSport United in the Caf Confederations Cup play-off scheduled for April 6 and 17.

But who are SuperSport United?

Commonly known as Matsatsantsa, the team is based in Pretoria – about 75km from the capital Johannesburg and play their home matches at 28,900-seater Lucas Moripe Stadium.

They last clinched South Africa’s Premier Soccer League title in the 2009-10 season. Overall, they have accumulated 13 trophies in their cabinet; three PSL, five Nedbank Cup and one Telkom Knockout, MTN 8, Sparletta Cup and the 1995 Second division titles.

Founded 24 years ago, the club is wholly owned by South African group of television channels, SuperSport and owns one of the best youth academy in the country.

The Eric Tinkler-coached side were runners up in the 2017 Caf Confederations Cup losing 2-1 aggregate to Congolese giants TP Mazembe in the final.

SECOND VISIT TO KENYA

Enroute to the final, they eliminated Zambian side Zesco United and Tunisia’s Club Africain in the quarter and semifinals respectively.

In the PSL, they’ve endured a tough run this season sitting 10 points off the pace with 27 points from 24 rounds.

This will be their second time playing on Kenyan soil after holding Gor’s rivals AFC Leopards to a two-all draw in the return leg of the same competition on March 9, 2014 at Nyayo Stadium. James Situma and Allan Wanga were Leopards’ scorers in that match.

The side, then handled by coach Cavin Johnson, progressed to the second round on a 4-2 aggregate win over the then James Nandwa-coached Ingwe.

“They’ve speed and like using flanks. They’ve technically gifted players good on cross balls but have a weak defence that cracks under pressure,” Nandwa shared of the side.

“I believe Gor can easily eliminate them but they must register positive results at home by scoring many goals. Their wingers can penetrate through any defence and that’s what cost us in both legs. In terms of hospitality, they are very good people with perfect facilities,” he added.