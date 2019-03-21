K’Ogalo coach Oktay denounces cozy ‘slay queen’ in viral photo





Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay says there is ‘nothing’ between him and the lady he was pictured holding on the waist.

Oktay is fast achieving celebrity status within Kenyan football circles and was on Thursday pictured holding a Kenyan beauty around her waist with both hands, a photo that has got tongues wagging.

This picture which has since gone viral on social media was reportedly taken at the Camp Toyoyo grounds.

This is the venue for Gor Mahia’s training sessions.

“I’m here for business,” Oktay told the People Sports.

“I have very tight targets and fixtures ahead. I have no time for the girls.

The coach went on to explain the photo stating; “Today I was so happy after winning the Coach of the Month award and I was taking photos with anyone who requested. I do not know the girl and I have never seen her before. She just requested for a photo and I obliged.”

Part of Oktay’s targets – by his own admission – includes winning the SportPesa Premier League title, the FKF SportPesa Shield, and making it to the final of the Caf Confederation Cup.