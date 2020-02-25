Kobe’s wife sues helicopter company

Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa has filed a lawsuit against the operators of the helicopter that crashed on January 26, 2020 killing the NBA icon and eight others.

The suit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on the same day that Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianna and the other seven crash victims were memorialized in a public ceremony.

“Babe, take care of our Gigi, And I got Nani, Bibi and Coco. We’re still the best team,” an emotional Vanessa said at the memorial.

That lawsuit reportedly names Island Express Helicopters, Island Express Holding Corp and the estate of the helicopter’s pilot, Ara Zoboyan, who was among the victims.

It has not been established whether Vanessa will be seeking compensation as yet, but the paper faults the helicopter for flying in ‘heavy fog and clouds’ on the fateful day.

CAUSE OF CRASH

These conditions, according to the suit, ‘forced the law enforcement agencies and tour companies to ground their helicopters’.

“On information and belief, Island Express Helicopters Federal Aviation Administration operating certificate limited its pilots to flying only under visual rules,” the lawsuit reads.

Gianna Bryant’s basketball teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, Altobelli’s parents John and Keri, Payton’s mother Sarah and basketball coach Christina Mauser were also killed in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the exact cause of the crash.