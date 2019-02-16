Former Leopards coach Kitambi joins Tanzanian giants Simba

Simba's newly unveiled assistant coach Dennis Kitambi (left) exchanges clenched fist greetings with coach Patrick Aussems after signing his contract with the club. PHOTO | COURTESY

Former AFC Leopards coach Dennis Kitambi has signed for Tanzanian champions Simba SC, after reportedly rejecting a return to the Kenyan club.

The youthful coach was unveiled on Friday in Dar es Salaam as the new assistant coach of the Msimbazi Street based club.

“I am excited with this opportunity because Simba is currently the best club in East Africa,” a beaming Kitambi said.

Kitambi signed his new contract in the presence of coach Patrick Aussems and the club’s CEO Crezentious Magori.

DAR DERBY

Kitambi signs for Simba in the wake of reports that he turned down overtures to make a return to struggling AFC Leopards, forcing the club to settle for Rwandan Casa Mbungo as a ‘Plan B’.

Kitambo joins Simba with a wealth of experience.

Besides deputizing Englishman Stewart Hall at Leopards, Tanzania’s Azam and Bangladesh side said Sporting, he has also managed Tanzanian top-flight side Ndanda FC.

He is set to commence his tenure at Simba in the hotly contested local derby against bitter rivals Yanga on Saturday at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.