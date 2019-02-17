Kipkurui, Muguna left out as Harambee Stars commence 2019 Afcon preps

Nicholas Kipkurui juggles the ball during a past training session with the national team at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne has left out Gor Mahia duo Kenneth Muguna and Nicholas Kipkurui from his squad which is set to commence preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and 2020 Africa Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers.

Muguna and Kipkurui are missing despite largely impressing for the Kenyan champions in local and continental assignments.

Curiously, Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper, Brian Bwire, who has only played one Kenyan Premier League match out of a possible 12 during the 2018/2019 Kenyan Premier League season, has been included in the squad.

FIRST TRAINING SESSION

Three Gor Mahia players namely Francis Kahata, Philemon Otieno and Joash Onyango have been included and excused from Tuesday’s training session due to club commitments.

Also excused from Tuesday’s session are Elvis Nandwa, Abdallah Hassan, Farouk Shikalo, Allan Wanga and Benard Ochieng who are based outside Nairobi.

In total, 25 players have been called up to this provisional squad and 17 of these players will hold the first of an intended weekly training session in Nairobi next Tuesday.

Kenya is set to play Ghana, away, in the final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in March and Burundi in a Chan qualifier.

Provisional squad – Goalkeepers: Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks), Farouk Shikalo (Bandari) Defenders: Andrew Juma (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Elvis Nandwa (Ulinzi Stars), Michael Kibwage (KCB), Benard Ochieng (Vihiga United) Midfielders: Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United), John Avire (Sofapaka), Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka), Teddy Osok (Wazito FC), Whyonne Isuza (AFC Leopards), Jafari Owiti (AFC Leopards), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari) Forwards: Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Piston Mutamba (Sofapaka), Allan Wanga (Kakamega HomeBoyz), David Juma (Tusker)