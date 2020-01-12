Kipchoge, Olunga favourites for 2019 Soya Award

Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge and football star Michael Olunga are the front runners for the 2019 Safaricom Sportsman of the year award (SOYA) ahead of the gala ceremony in Mombasa on January 24.

All the other three nominees for the award are track athletes.

The are world 1,500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot, Olympic and world 3,000m steeplechase champions Conseslus Kipruto and world half marathon record holder Geoffrey Kamworor.

Olunga, 25, starred both for Kenya at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and helped his Kashiwa Reysol gain promotion to the Japanese top flight league.

He scored twice for Harambee Stars during that 3-2 victory over Tanzania in Egypt and struck a further 29 goals and nine assists in 33 appearances for Kashiwa Reysol.

Kipchoge, who is 10 years older than Olunga, has enjoyed a sublime year too.INEOS 1:59 Challenge,

He won the London marathon in a course record time of 2:02.37 and later became the first man to run the 42km road race in less than tINEOS 1:59 Challenge, wo hours at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge.

His feat earned him honour and commendation by President Uhuru Kenyatta.