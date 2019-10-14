Kipchoge, Cheruiyot nominated for 2019 IAAF Male Athlete of the Year award

Olympic marathon champion and world record holder Eliud Kipchoge and 1,500m world champion Timothy Cheruiyot have been nominated for the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Male Athlete of the Year award.

Kipchoge and Cheruiyot are among 11 nominees who will compete for this year’s award which will be decided on November 23 in Monaco, France.

“The nominations of 11 athletes reflects the range of exceptional performances that the sport has witnessed this year, at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, the Diamond League and in road and cross country events,” IAAF posted on their official Twitter handle.

Kipchoge is among the favorite to win this year’s award after his incredible performance at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna Austria on Saturday.

His previous performers, the London Marathon in April and Berlin Marathon have been outstanding.

Cheruiyot on the other hand performed remarkably well by winning gold in the men’s 1,500m at the just concluded 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha.

He also bagged the 1,500m Diamond League title after winning 10 of his 11 outdoor races across all distances.

Also in the list is 800m champion Donavan Brazier, World 100m champion Christian Coleman and World 200m champion Noah Lyles all from the United States.