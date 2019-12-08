Kipchoge awarded honorary doctorate degree for contribution to sports

Olympic marathon champion and world record holder Eliud Kipchoge was on Friday conferred with an honorary doctorate degree by Laikipia University during the institution’s 7th graduation ceremony.

Last week, the institution said it would confer Kipchoge with a Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science for his contribution to sports.

“Pursuant of Laikipia University Charter, 2013 Section III, (21) (4) (k) on the conferment of Honorary Degrees and upon recommendation of the University Senate and approval therefore by the Laikipia University council, the University has the pleasure of to present Mr Eliud Kipchoge to Kenyans and the international community for the award of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) during the 7th graduation ceremony,” Laikipia University said while honouring the athlete.

The 35-year-old will now be called Dr Eliud Kipchoge.

“Today I was awarded the Honorary Degree of Science from Laikipia University. I thank the university fraternity for this auspicious award. Thank you,” Kipchoge said after being conferred.

The marathon champion was two weeks ago named the 2019 World Athletics Male Athlete of the year.