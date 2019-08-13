Kimanzi poised to replace Migne as Harambee Stars head coach

Former Mathare United coach, Francis Kimanzi, has emerged as the front runner to replace Sebastian Migne as Harambee Stars head coach, atleast in the interim.

Migne was sacked on Monday evening after serving half of his three-year contract.

“Football Kenya Federation and Harambee Stars head coach Sebastian Migne have agreed to terminate the coach’s contract on mutual consent. Consequently, FKF and Migne have agreed on a settlement for the coach over a period of time,” said Football Kenya Federation (FKF) in a statement.

Kimanzi, who has managed Harambee Stars before with success, is expected to take charge of the team with the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Uganda, 2021 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers and 2022 World Cup qualifiers among his initial assignments.

Kimanzi won the Kenyan Premier League title with Mathare United in 2008.

He also led Kenya to the final of the 2008 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup and had a good run during the 2010 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers.

BUNDLED OUT

Kimanzi has been Migne’s assistant coach for the past six months after resigning as Mathare United head coach.

Other coaches named as possible successors to Migne are Briton Dylan Kerr and Cypriot Hassan Oktay, who are all former Gor Mahia coaches, and former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche.

Meanwhile, Migne’s dismissal comes a week after Kenya was bundled out of the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers by Tanzania following a dramatic 4-1 post-match penalties defeat on August 4 at Kasarani in Nairobi.

But in his post-match remarks, Migne surprisingly dared FKF to sack him.

“If the federation wants to fire me, let them fire me but again if paying my salary is an issue, will they manage to pay out my contract?” said Migne.