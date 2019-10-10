Kimanzi eyes his first win against Mozambique

Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has trained his guns on win number one of his third stint at the helm of the national team in Sunday’s international friendly against Mozambique.

He spoke to Nairobi News on Wednesday while also confirming all foreign-based players he called up for this assignment against the Mambas had turned up, save for Micheal Olunga who was expected in the evening.

“The team’s training sessions have been good, the morale is upbeat and we have a chance of snatching a positive result,” explained the former Mathare United and Tusker coach.

Kimanzi is preparing the squad ahead of the start of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with Kenya lined up to face Egypt and Togo in Cairo and Nairobi respectively.

Among the players in camp are Zambia-based keeper Ian Otieno and his Tanzania-based counterpart Farouk Shikalo who are both eyeing their international debuts in the absence of Saint Georges shot-stopper Patrick Matasi.

Mozambique are expected in the country on Friday.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno (Red Arrow, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Faruk Shikalo (Young Africans, Tanzania)

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Harun Shakava (Nkana, Zambia), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Yusuf Mainge (FK Pohronie, Slovakia), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Erick Ouma (Vasalunds IF, Sweden), Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg, Sweden), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya)

Midfielders

Anthony Akumu (Zesco United, Zambia), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs, England), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Cliff Nyakeya (FC Masr, Egypt), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol), Jesse Were (Zesco United, Zambia), Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)