Kimanzi confident Kenya can qualify for 2022 World Cup

Kenya has been drawn in Group E of the Qatar 2022 World Cup alongside Rwanda, Uganda and Mali and Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi is optimistic the team can sail through.

Kimanzi says the draw is fair but expects tough matches from the opponents.

“Uganda and Mali were in AFCON 2019 and that tells you they are quality sides. Rwanda has been on the upward trajectory and therefore we cannot afford to underrate them. It is a fair draw and I believe if we prepare well we can pull through,” Kimanzi says

The tactician is also happy with the fact that the team will not have to travel long distance for the matches.

“Rwanda and Uganda are our neighbors and that makes planning easier. We have the basic core of the team intact and we will now kick off the preparations in earnest,” he added

The group matches kick off in October and Kimanzi reveals the team has a number of international friendlies lined up before then.