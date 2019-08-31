Join our WhatsApp Channel
Kenya’s pride as Malkia Strikers overpower Cameroon

By Nahashon Musungu August 31st, 2019 1 min read

The national women volleyball team put aside recent controversies to win gold at the African Games following a dramatic win over the old enemy in an entertaining contest in Rabat on Friday night.

This followed 3-1 (12-25, 25-15, 26-24, 25-21) win over Cameroon who took silver.

Hosts Morocco claimed bronze medal after beating Nigeria 3-2 (23-25, 25-14, 25-21, 22-25, 15-13).

The result ensures Malkia Strikers revenged their loss in the final of the last two African Cup of Nations to the same team in Egypt last July.

Kenya had earlier also beaten Cameroon, Nigeria and Algeria in what was coach Paul Bitok’s first tournament at the helm.

Bitok’s appointment just before this competition had been surrounded by controversy after  former trainer Shaileen Ramdoo was dramatically sacked.

He would later claim witch-hunt and sabotage for his ouster.

In another result, Senegal overcame Botswana 3-0 (25-20, 25-11, 25-15) in the ranking match 5 and 6 places while Botswana finished sixth and Seychelles ended their campaign at the bottom of the pool.

