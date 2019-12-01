Join our WhatsApp Channel
Kenyans want to know why they can’t vote Kipchoge in BBC Sports award

By Amina Wako December 1st, 2019 1 min read

Kenyans on social media have condemned BBC Sports for denying the African Region voting right in this year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award.

On Friday, Olympic marathon champion and world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge, who is among the six nominees for the award.

Kipchoge had asked Kenyans to vote for him.

“Honoured to be nominated amongst these great athletes, all in their respective sports. To vote please visit: http://bbc.com/sport/sports-personality,” he posted on his Twitter account.

However, it has emerged that the link doesn’t work in Kenya and other African countries.

“This vote is not available in your location,” the message on the BBC Sport website reads.

Kenyans are now questioning the move by BBC Sport to ‘block’ Kenya from voting.

