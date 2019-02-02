Nairobi News

Kenyans vent frustration at Shujaa’s poor show in Sydney

By David Kwalimwa Saturday, February 2nd, 2019 1 min read

Kenyan rugby fans have shared their frustrations with the below-par returns recorded by the national Sevens Rugby team at the Sydney leg of the IRB international tournament.

Shujaa lost all three of their pool games, 0-41 to USA, 17-40 to France and 14-24 to Canada.

The losses have to a large part been attributed to the unavailability of senior and experienced players including pacy winger Collins Injera and captain Andrew Amonde owing to a pay dispute with the Kenya Rugby Union.

But Kenyans would have none of that.

About the author

David Kwalimwa

David Kwalimwa is a journalist with a great bias for sporting events and current affairs. He studied Information Technology at Kampala International University. He’s experience in journalism includes covering Kenya’s General Elections in 2013 and 2017, two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, the FIVB Grand Prix in Mexico and Croatia, and Women’s Volleyball World Cup.



