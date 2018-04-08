Kenya's Betsy Saina celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women's Paris Marathon. AFP PHOTO

Kenya’s Paul Lonyangata and Betsy Saina swept the 2018 Paris Marathon race on Sunday morning while Cosmas-Jairus Kipchoge Birech triumphed in Rome Marathon.

Lonyangata defended his men’s crown at the 42nd edition of the Paris Marathon, while US-based Saina won the women’s event, her first major.

The two champions finished almost together with Lonyangata clocking 2:06:25 as Saina timed 2.22.55.