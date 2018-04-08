Kenya's Betsy Saina celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women's Paris Marathon. AFP PHOTO Kenya's Betsy Saina celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women's Paris Marathon. AFP PHOTO
By AYUMBA AYODI and AFP

Kenya’s Paul Lonyangata and Betsy Saina swept the 2018 Paris Marathon race on Sunday morning while Cosmas-Jairus Kipchoge Birech triumphed in Rome Marathon.

Lonyangata defended his men’s crown at the 42nd edition of the Paris Marathon, while US-based Saina won the women’s event, her first major.

The two champions finished almost together with Lonyangata clocking 2:06:25 as Saina timed 2.22.55.

Kenya's Paul Lonyangata celebrates as he places first in the 42nd edition of the Paris Marathon. AFP PHOTO

Lonyangata passed Betsy Saina, the women’s winner, in the last few hundred metres.

The women’s race started 16min 26sec before the men, the difference in times between the male and female winners last year.

In Rome, Birech clocked 2hr 08min 03sec in the Italian capital to finish just ahead of Bahraini Abdi Ibrahim with another Kenyan Paul Kangogo coming third.

Kenya's Jairus Kipchoge Birech celebrates on the podium after winning the 24th edition of Rome Marathon, on April 8, 2018 in Rome. AFP PHOTO

Ethiopian Rahma Tusa won the women’s race for the third straight year. Tusa, 24, clocked 2hr 23min 46sec with Bahrain’s Dalila Gosa three minutes behind and Kenya’s Alice Kibor in third.

Kenya's Alice Jepkemboi Kibor (right), who finished third in Rome Marathon, race winner Rahma Tusa (second right) of Ethiopia and second place finisher Dalila Abdulkadir Gosa (left) of Bahrain pose on the podium with the Mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi. AFP PHOTO

