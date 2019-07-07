Join our WhatsApp Channel
National outpouring grief as Kenyans mourn Mzee Kadenge

By Amina Wako July 7th, 2019 2 min read

Kenyans have flooded social media with tributes and messages of condolences to the family of the late football legend, Mzee Joe Kadenge.

Mzee Kadenge, 84, breathed his last on Sunday morning at Meridian Hospital in Nairobi.

According to the legendary footballer’s son, Oscar, Kadenge passed on at the hospital after a long battle with stroke.

Among those who have sent their messages of condolences to Mzee Kadenge’s family is President Uhuru Kenyatta, political leaders and members of the football fraternity in the country.

In his message, via State House official Twitter handle, President Kenyatta termed Mzee Kadenge’s death as a loss to the sporting fraternity and the nation.

Deputy President William Ruto lauded Kadenge for raising a family of great footballers, while ODM leader Raila Odinga described Mzee Kadenge as a true ambassador for the country and Kenyan soccer.

