Kenyan player in Belarus worried as league goes on despite coronavirus

Kenyan youngster Mohammed Katana, who recently joined Belarus top-tier side Smolevichy-STI from Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Bandari FC, has expressed his fears over the dreaded coronavirus.

The Belarus Premier League is among the few leagues in the world still going on despite the epidemic with the country reporting over 2900 positive cases and 341 deaths from the case as of Monday evening.

The first case of the virus in the country was reported in February and despite the rise in the number of infections, the country’s president, Alexander Lukashenko has continued to downplay the threats posed by the virus, and instead urged citizens to continue with life as normal, telling them to ” drink vodka and visit saunas” to combat the virus.

“I don’t think the league should be going on. But I am trusting God to protect me from coronavirus.” Katana told BBC.

The 20-year old midfielder, however, is excited to be playing in Europe.

”This opportunity is more than dream come true and the fact that it came at a time when the world is going through such a difficult time is a sign that my future is bright,” he said.

“Some players are stuck at home while I just restarted my European career. It’s a big deal. Now I feel settled, my dream is to become the best African player playing in Europe, and join the class of Champions league winners,” Katana said.

“My family also looks up to me. I want my parents to never lack anything in life – they have been there for me.” He concluded.

Katana horned his skills at Aspire Academy in Senegal after he was selected in trials in Mombasa back in 2012. After graduating from the academy, he tried out with a number of teams in Europe before coming back to Kenya at the beginning of the season to join Bandari.