Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must ReadSports

Kenyan player Albert Muema seals move to Slovakia – PHOTOS

By David Kwalimwa August 9th, 2019 1 min read

Kenyan striker Albert Muema has sealed a transfer move to MFK Lokomotiva Zvolen in Slovakia.

The attacker joins the third tier side weeks after terminating his contract with Serbian top-tier side FK Sindelic.

OTHER ARTICLES

He has signed a one-year deal after impressing in training.

“I am very excited with this opportunity,” he told Nairobi News.

“This move is a good step but I will keep working hard and use this chance to improve my career. I am ready for the season.”

The 26 year-old nurtured his talent at Ligi Ndogo academy in Nairobi.

He briefly trained with Tusker in 2011 before moving to study in Australia.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Longer holiday as school opening day pushed by a week