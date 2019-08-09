Kenyan player Albert Muema seals move to Slovakia – PHOTOS

Kenyan striker Albert Muema has sealed a transfer move to MFK Lokomotiva Zvolen in Slovakia.

The attacker joins the third tier side weeks after terminating his contract with Serbian top-tier side FK Sindelic.

He has signed a one-year deal after impressing in training.

“I am very excited with this opportunity,” he told Nairobi News.

“This move is a good step but I will keep working hard and use this chance to improve my career. I am ready for the season.”

The 26 year-old nurtured his talent at Ligi Ndogo academy in Nairobi.

He briefly trained with Tusker in 2011 before moving to study in Australia.