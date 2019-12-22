Kenyan midfielder’s vehicle stolen as he parties with friends at a pub in Umoja

A midfielder for a top Kenyan Premier League club recently lost his car while out partying with friends in Nairobi’s Umoja estate.

The experienced midfielder was said to be at a popular joint in Umoja with a group of friends only to come out after a few hours to find his car missing from the spot he had parked it near the bar.

“They had parked outside the club and after few hours could not find the car where they had parked. They tried to inquire and a search was launched thereafter that but up to date the car has not been recovered,” a source told Nairobi News.

“The incident was reported but it’s over a month now and he is yet to get back his car. The incident left him shaken and petrified. Cases of cars being stolen in Umoja are not new and people should be careful,” the source added.

The player in question is regarded as one of the finest box to box midfielders in Kenya who has played for several clubs in the top flight league and also for another big club in the region.