Kenyan midfielder Kahata leaves Simba

Kenyan midfielder Francis Kahata (centre in red) of Simba SC fights for the ball with Azam opponents in a Domestic Cup match on Wednesday evening at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenyan midfielder Francis Kahata has left Tanzanian giants Simba after the expiry of his two-year contract.

But his next move is not known. Yet.

Considered one of the best creative midfielders in the country, Kahata joined Simba on a two-year contract in 2019 after quitting Kenyan champions Gor Mahia.

He’s won two league titles in Tanzania and has also played in the group stage of the Caf Africa Champions League.

But the left-footed attacker has appeared to struggle for game time this season, a move that coincided with the emergence of Zambian duo Clatous ‘Triple C’ Chama and Larry Bwalya, Mozambique hotshot Luis Miquissone within the first-team ranks.

This reportedly cost him his place within the Wekundu wa Msimbazi line-up amid reports he was deregistered from Simba’s league squad in the second half of the season.,

He’s also lost his place in the national team.

Nairobi News understands there is no possibility the player and club can reach an agreement for him to extend his stay.

“There are no talks planned for him to extend his stay. He has been a good servant of the club for the past two years but he will be leaving. We wish him all the best,” a Simba official told Mwanaspoti.

The 29-year old has been linked with moves to South Africa and Zambia.