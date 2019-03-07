Join our WhatsApp Channel
Kenyan Man Utd fans flood Twitter to celebrate team’s dramatic win – VIDEO

By Nairobi News Reporter March 7th, 2019 1 min read

A Manchester United supporter took to Twitter and described the English club’s dramatic triumph over PSG as ‘the best day of my life as a United fan’.

And he isn’t the only one.

United fans in Kenya stormed Twitter in droves to express their delight the team secured a last gasp victory over the star-studded Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Paris.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side won 3-1 on the night to cancel out a 0-2 home defeat two weeks ago.

More satisfying is that the win was achieved without ten first-team regulars including the suspended Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez who is injured.

Arguably one of the most supported teams in Kenya, United have greatly improved under Solskjaer after Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho was fired in December.

