Kenyan Man Utd fans flood Twitter to celebrate team’s dramatic win – VIDEO
A Manchester United supporter took to Twitter and described the English club’s dramatic triumph over PSG as ‘the best day of my life as a United fan’.
This is the best day of my life as a united fan.. Ole Ole Ole….#manutd pic.twitter.com/My9Ox182pp
— Mr Arthur (@arthurabel_1) March 6, 2019
And he isn’t the only one.
United fans in Kenya stormed Twitter in droves to express their delight the team secured a last gasp victory over the star-studded Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Paris.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side won 3-1 on the night to cancel out a 0-2 home defeat two weeks ago.
More satisfying is that the win was achieved without ten first-team regulars including the suspended Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez who is injured.
Manchester united fans Kenya #PSGMUN pic.twitter.com/XeNHl5dLJR
— Lentoimaga98 (@LentoMemusi) March 6, 2019
Kenyan MANCHESTER UNITED fans went crazy yesterday african fans love the game💪😂😂😂👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/gA53bheGwg
— Biko Biko (@BikoBik47606564) March 7, 2019
Arsenal next.. eish.. these fixtures .. anyway #ManUtd
— Sir Castic ™ (@GIT0NGA) March 7, 2019
RT 2 annoy all #MANUTD haters 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bu8XsLyvia
— Faisal 🇷🇼 (@PyeparFaisal) March 7, 2019
How y'all doing?
Comment as a Man U fan.#ManUtd #ManchesterUnited pic.twitter.com/eErQ9Yl8LH
— Real Riky Rick (@realrikyrick) March 7, 2019
Best believe!!! We are UNITED!!!! #UEFAChampionsLeague #ManUtd pic.twitter.com/xoyF12jcOV
— SlowjamsaseMlazi (@siyameroh) March 7, 2019
Photo of the year #manutd
What a win! Epic pic.twitter.com/F2oN62m9S1
— 🍀A-n-n-a🍀 (@realAnna99) March 6, 2019
Arguably one of the most supported teams in Kenya, United have greatly improved under Solskjaer after Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho was fired in December.