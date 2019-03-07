Kenyan Man Utd fans flood Twitter to celebrate team’s dramatic win – VIDEO

Share this via PWA

Manchester United players Scott McTominay, Luke Shaw and Mason Greenwood react at the end of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg football match against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on March 6, 2019. PHOTO | AFP

Manchester United players Scott McTominay, Luke Shaw and Mason Greenwood react at the end of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg football match against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on March 6, 2019. PHOTO | AFP





A Manchester United supporter took to Twitter and described the English club’s dramatic triumph over PSG as ‘the best day of my life as a United fan’.

This is the best day of my life as a united fan.. Ole Ole Ole….#manutd pic.twitter.com/My9Ox182pp — Mr Arthur (@arthurabel_1) March 6, 2019

And he isn’t the only one.

United fans in Kenya stormed Twitter in droves to express their delight the team secured a last gasp victory over the star-studded Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Paris.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side won 3-1 on the night to cancel out a 0-2 home defeat two weeks ago.

More satisfying is that the win was achieved without ten first-team regulars including the suspended Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez who is injured.

Kenyan MANCHESTER UNITED fans went crazy yesterday african fans love the game💪😂😂😂👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/gA53bheGwg — Biko Biko (@BikoBik47606564) March 7, 2019

Arsenal next.. eish.. these fixtures .. anyway #ManUtd — Sir Castic ™ (@GIT0NGA) March 7, 2019

Arguably one of the most supported teams in Kenya, United have greatly improved under Solskjaer after Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho was fired in December.