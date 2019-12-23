Kenyan ‘keeper Farouk Shikalo survives bee attack in Tanzanian football match

Kenyan goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo says he was not when a swarm of bees disrupted a football match he was featuring in for his Tanzanian club, Yanga.

The shot stopper was among several players attacked when a swarm of bees invaded a football pitch in Tanzania on Saturday during a domestic cup match between Yanga and Iringa.

In footage that captured the incident, Shikalo and other players on the pitch are seen scampering for safety as the swarm of bees descend on the pitch.

At some point, Shikalo, who was part of Harambee Stars squad at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, is seen raising his arm as if to appeal for help.

The rest of the players initially had to lie down on the pitch causing temporary stoppage.

They later ran off the field as the bees appeared not to relent.

Shikalo’s Yanga thrashed Iringa 4-0 in the match that was played at the Uhuru Stadium.