Kenyan internationals in football action abroad

Victor Wanyama of Montreal Impact in action against New England Revolution in an MLS Is Back Tournament game. PHOTO | COURTESY

A number of Kenyan Internationals were in action on Sunday 18th October across various leagues.

Erick “Marcelo” Ouma back from injury – Sweden

Former Gor Mahia left-back Erick Ouma “Marcelo” returned to action after four months out due to injury.

Grateful.. So grateful to be back at it 🙏 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/gcalsZvflG — Erick Marcelo Ouma (@marcelo_ouma) October 18, 2020

Ouma came in the 71st minute for AIK, replacing Eric Ring as the team beat IFK Goteborg 2-0 on Sunday evening.

AIK is now tenth in the standings with 30 points from 23 matches and will face Norrkoping on Monday 26th October.

Victor Wanyama – USA

Harambee Stars midfielder Victor Wanyama helped Montreal Impact edge Inter Miami 2-1 in a Major League Soccer (MLS) match played on Sunday at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

Montreal Impact is eighth on the Eastern Conference log with 23 points having played 19 matches.

4⃣ teams have clinched postseason spots in the East. 👀 pic.twitter.com/qgyUCtMYQX — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 19, 2020

Arnold Origi – Finland

Kenyan goalkeeper Arnold Origi was between the sticks for HIFK as the team’s poor form persisted with a 0-3 loss to HJK in a Finnish top league game played at the Bolt Arena in Helsinki on Sunday evening.

The team has not won in its last six outings and is currently eighth on the log with 25 points from 20 matches.

Michael Olunga – Japan

In Japan, Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga scored his 22nd goal of the season as Kashiwa Reysol lost 2-3 to Shonan Bellmare at the BMW Stadium on Sunday morning.

Olunga is the leading scorer in the league while Reysol are now eighth on the log with 37 points having played 23 matches.

Joseph Okumu – Sweden

Former Chemelil Sugar FC defender Joseph Okumu played the entire game as Elfsborg beat Kalmar 3-1 at the Boras Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Elfsborg is third in the standings with 39 points from 24 matches and will face Varberg on Monday evening.

Ayub Timbe leaves China

Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe Masika also announced his exit from the Chinese top-tier side after three years.

The speedy winger announced the development on his official social media channels.

Thanks for the 3 beautiful years @ beijing Renhe!! I Wish the club and everyone behind it good luck for the rest of the season!!! ❤️❤️👊🏾👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/O8B4CoAZD9 — Masika Ayub Timbe (@MasikaAyub) October 17, 2020

The player is currently on holiday in Belgium.