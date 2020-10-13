Kenyan internationals in action in the US





Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama featured for Major Soccer League (MLS) side Montreal Impact as they lost 2-1 to Philadelphia Union on Monday 12 October at the Subaru Park in Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia opened the scoring at minute 39 through Jamiro Gregory and the game went to the break with the team enjoying a slim 1-0 lead.

Sergio Santos doubled the lead three minutes after the restart but Amar Sejdic pulled one back for Montreal Impact on 65 minutes.

Following the result, Montreal Impact is eighth in the MLS table with 20 points from 17 matches. The team faces New England in its next match set for Thursday 15 October at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

More game time for Tobias Otieno

In the US League One, former Gor Mahia midfielder Tobias Otieno played the entire game as Union Omaha played to a barren draw with Forward Madison on Sunday morning at the Hart Park in Wisconsin.

Tobias has now played three matches for the team he officially joined last month. Union Omaha is currently third on the log with 23 points having played 24 matches.

Up next Omaha faces table-toppers Greenville Triumph on Sunday 18 October evening at the Legacy Early College in South Carolina.