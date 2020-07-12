Kenyan international midfielders Nondi, Omolo shine for their clubs abroad

Two Kenyan internationals, Amos Nondi and Johanna Omolo were in action on Saturday 11th July in Europe.

Nondi, formerly of Gor Mahia played the entire match as FC Dila Gori thrashed Merani Tbilisi 4-0 in a topflight match played at the Tengiz Burjanadze Stadium in Gori, Georgia on Saturday evening.

After a goalless first half, Ukrainian forward Mykola Kovtalyuk grabbed a brace with a goal each from Nika Gagnidze and Irakli Lekvtadze sealing the win for Dila Gori.

After the win, Dila are on top of the log with 11 points having played 5 matches.

Up next for them is a game against second-placed Dinamo Tbilisi on Sunday 19th July.

Nondi moved to Dila Gori in 2018 after a season at FC Kolkheti Poti, a team he joined from reigning Kenyan champions Gor Mahia.

In Belgium, highly-rated Kenyan midfielder Johanna Omolo came in the second half and wore the captain’s armband as Cercle Brugge beat Kortrijk by a solitary goal in a friendly match played at the Guldensporen Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The solitary goal was scored by Congolese striker Guy Mbenza.