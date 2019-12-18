Kenyan international midfielder Paul Were thrown out of Leopards’ den

AFC Leopards midfielder Paul Were has been dropped from the team by head coach Andre Casa Mbungo, Nairobi News has learnt.

The Kenyan international renewed his contract with AFC Leopards at the beginning of the season but has found play time had to come by in recent times and has not even been in the match day squad in the past five fixtures.

LACK OF COMMITMENT

According to a reliable source, the Rwandese coach is said to be fed up with the player’s lack of commitment.

“The coach rates him (Were) very highly and he has always said that he is one of the most talented players in the country. However, Paul started missing training regularly and would lie every now and then,” the source told Nairobi News.

“The coach has given him more than enough chances to redeem himself but he is not committed – the coach had to let him go. He was told he is not welcome in the team anymore and has not been training with the team for a while now,” the source added.

UNPAID DUES

Nairobi News understands the player was never paid his sign on fees in full and with the club going through financial difficulties, he is also owed salaries and allowances.

“That is true, however it is not just him but all the players that are owed. He should have continued working hard for his own benefit,” our source added.

AFC Leopards are eighth on the log and take on Mathare United in their next league match on Sunday afternoon in Mumias.