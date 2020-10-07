Kenyan international Gonzalez excited with promotion in Spain

Ismael Gonzalez (center) poses for photos alongside two other new signings after signing a one-year contract with Spanish side tier side UD Las Palmas. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenyan international Ismael Gonzalez has expressed his joy following his promotion to Spanish second-tier side UD Las Palmas from their reserve side Las Palmas Atletico.

Gonzalez, who was born in Spain to a Kenyan father and Spanish mother, on Monday signed a one-year contract with an option of a two-year extension.

He termed his promotion as a dream come true.

“I want to thank Las Palmas very much for the opportunity they have given me. I am grateful to all the people who have been on this path. Now more than ever, it’s time to work for those who supported me from the heart,” he said,

“I joined the club set up to fight for my dreams, not just to live a routine life and I am happy it has paid off. It is just the beginning but I hope this has motivated other players to keep working hard and never give up – you can be everything you should be,” he added.

Thereafter, Gonzalez was officially introduced to his teammates on Monday.

PROMOTION

UD Las Palmas is based in Las Palmas, an autonomous community in the Canary Islands, and was founded on August 22, 1949. It plays its home matches at Estadio Gran Canaria which has a capacity of 32,400 seats.

The club remains the only one in Spanish football to achieve back-to-back promotions to La Liga in its first two seasons. It had a 19-year run in the competition, ending in 1982-83.

The club has also been promoted to La Liga on three other occasions since that time (a total of eight additional seasons), most recently from 2015 to 2018.

Las Palmas is currently 11th on the Segunda Division standings with just five points from four matches. They face Malaga on Sunday (October 11) at Estadio La Rosaleda.