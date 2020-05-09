Kenyan international David Owino eyeing coaching career on retirement

Zambia-based Kenyan international David “Calabar” Owino has revealed his plans to venture into a coaching career when he retires from football.

The former Gor Mahia player has played for Zesco United for half a decade now and he felt he had picked vital lessons during that period.

“I have been lucky enough to travel and learn a lot about football in the past five years and I have made up my mind, I want to pursue coaching after I retire,” Owino said.

The 32-year old footballer, however, said he was not sure when he would call it quits.

“I still feel I have the energy and zeal to keep going and I have not thought about retiring from active football anytime soon. I will keep working hard and hopefully, if I stay injury-free, keep playing at the highest level,” he said.

Owino also revealed how he almost joined AFC Leopards in 2012.

“I had agreed everything with AFC Leopards who had scouted me while turning out for Sher Karuturi but they were camping in Mumias and I was to join them once they are back in Nairobi.

“Gor Mahia then, through an official known as David Kilo, who was staying in Naivasha and knew me very well approached me and told me the club was ready to sign me up. I was just eager to move to a good team in Nairobi since I knew that would open more chances for me and I jumped at it right away,” he said.

He narrated how he slipped from the fingers of Ingwe.

“Gor Mahia were quick to finish the process and coincidentally my first game was against AFC Leopards in Nairobi a week later and I did well after coming in after the breather,” he added.

Just before joining Zesco in 2015, Finnish top-tier side Jaro was also hunting for his services but the two sides failed to agree on terms and Zesco moved with speed to secure his signature.