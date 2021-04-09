Kenyan footballers set for Covid-19 jab





The government has announced a plan to vaccinate footballers in the country for Covid-19 in preparation for the return of football activities.

The exercise, according to a communique by Football Kenya Federation (FKF), will commence in Nairobi on Saturday between 9am to 2pm at the Moi International Sports Centre.

FKF has since requested all clubs participating in the FKF Premier League to hand in a lost of 30 players and 10 officials for the exercise.

The top-flight league consists of 18 clubs, including AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia, of which 11 are based in Nairobi.

Of these 11 clubs, players from Wazito, Bidco united, Gor Mahia are set to be vaccinated at 9am, while Kariobangi Sharks and KCB will have their turn at 10am.

Mathare United and City Stars players are scheduled to receive their jabs at 11:00am, Posta Rangers and Sofapaka at noon, while Tusker and AFC leopards will get the vaccine later in the afternoon.

The FKF has not yet confirmed when the other 7 clubs outside Nairobi will get their vaccines.

This move will help most of the athletes get back on their feet as players and coaches had been affected by the suspension of the league by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The federation had earlier requested the government to consider the resumption of football activities in strict adherence with the FKF/CAF COVID 19 protocols and the ministry of health COVID 19 guidelines.