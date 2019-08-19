Kenyan female bodybuilder wins coveted women’s championship title

Female bodybuilder, Evelyn Owala, has put Kenya on the world map for the second time this year after winning the coveted Women Bodybuilding 2019 Championship title in Angola.

Owala was awarded the title by the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) on Saturday.

Her latest victory follows the two trophies she scooped during the annual Arnold Schwarzenegger Sports Festival held in South Africa in May.

Owala, a personal fitness trainer and proprietor of Eveal Health and Fitness, took to social media to share the news about her victory with her Instagram fans.

“To all the people who keep asking if they are good enough; YES, YOU ARE! You are seasoned for the season! African championship wellness 1st place,” she wrote.

She went on to thank her support team.

“In my country, there exists good people, people like my better half who puts up with my prep sunny and dull days but still kisses me on the forehead and says, it is ok,” she added.

Owala quit her banking career to pursue her passion of keeping fit.