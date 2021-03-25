Kenyan fans locked out of Harambee Stars clash with Egypt’s Pharaohs

No fans will be allowed in to watch the clash between Harambee Stars and Pharaohs of Egypt slated for Thursday evening at the Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani.

This has been revealed by Sports CS Amina Mohamed, who said the measure is meant to curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

The Pharaohs, who are on top of the group on goal difference, are in Nairobi for a decisive match in Group G’s penultimate meet.

Stars will need nothing short of a win if they have to keep their Afcon qualification dreams alive but the Pharaohs are expected to give them a tough test on home soil.

The CS, in a statement on Thursday, reminded Kenyans that the Resumption of Sports Guidelines and the Ministry of Health Safety protocols states that only the players, official team handlers, assigned security, and match officials shall be allowed into the stadium.

“We must all continue to do our part to contain the spread of coronavirus,” the CS said.

Kenya’s team led by Qatar club Al-Duhail forward Michael Olunga will face the likes of Liverpool’s striker Mohamed Salah and Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny.

Kenya will miss Joseph Okumu and Erick Kapaito who are nursing injuries.

IF Elfsborg defender Okumu was injured during club duty while Kariobangi Sharks’ Kapaito was injured during a training camp with the Kenya national team at Kasarani.

Head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee added Clifton Miheso to the squad after the forward enjoyed impressive outings with Gor Mahia recently.

Egypt could end up giving Mohamed Sherif, Yasser Ibrahim, or Ahmed Yasser Rayan debuts against Kenya after they were picked into the traveling squad.

However, Pyramids FC’s Ramadan Sobhi and Abdallah El-Saied were not summoned as they are injured.

To qualify, Kenya must beat Egypt and Togo away in Lome on Monday and hope that either the Pharaohs or Comoros lose all their remaining matches.

Kenya, under Francis Kimanzi, battled to a 1-1 draw with Egypt in their opening match of the qualifiers away.