Kenyan Albert Muema eyes Serbian chance





Kenyan forward Albert Muema says he is gunning to score at least 15 times in the league at his new workstation in Serbia season.

He spoke to Nairobi News from his base in Serbia, where he recently inked a season-long deal with third-tier side MFK Lokomotíva Zvolen.

The speedy attacker last featured for top-tier side FK Sindeljic but was released after the season was halted in March owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The plan is to first familiarise with the new surroundings and players. I already feel at home,” he explained.

“I want to leave a mark here and if I can score maybe 15 goals in the league this season and help my team earn a promotion, I will be satisfied.”

Speaking of his stint at Sindeljic, he said: “Things did not work as I would have wished. After the winter break, we were forced to take pay cuts due to the pandemic affecting club finances. I had started picking some form and but we were informed the team could no longer play.”

The former Tusker FC player has now scored four goals and contributed two assists at his new workstation.

He found the back of the net and managed an assist in his team’s 3-0 win against FK Lieskovec.

He was on the mark again in the following match, scoring twice and having an assist in the second match which ended in a 4-0 triumph of FK Salkova.

His side lost 2-0 result to FK Podkonice but then recovered to beat FK Banska Stiavnica 4-2 where Muema contributed one goal.

Muema adds that his rise to form is a sign that he is settling in Europe and has also trained his sights on cementing his place in European football.

“I really struggled when I arrived here but now I have become a regular and getting the goals is one of my priorities, I just want to keep the form going into the new season, I have strived to make it here and I think I have the chance now to prove myself right,” Muema continued.

Muema says he is hoping to impress upon coach Milos Foltan and earn a starting slot when his team face TJ Sklotatran Poltar in the first round of the Slovak Cup on Saturday before they open their league campaign with a clash against FK Jednota Banova on August 2.