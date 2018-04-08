Kenya's Billy Odhiambo (left) is tackled by Samisoni Viriviri of Fiji during the Cup Final of the Hong Kong Sevens. Fiji won 24-12. AFP PHOTO

A late try by captain Oscar Ouma proved too little, too late for a battling Kenyan Sevens team who lost 24-12 to Fiji in the Cup final of the Hong Kong Sevens on Sunday.

The turning point came mid way through the first half of the game when Kenya were reduced to five men after Collins Injera and Willy Ambaka were sin-binned allowing Fiji to build a solid 17-0 lead at the break.

But the spirited Kenyans managed two tries through Billy Odhiambo and Injera as well as a conversation by Eden Agero in the second half to keep the final scoreline respectable against their highly fancied opponents.

Fiji scored four tries through Josua Vakurunabili, Eroni Sau, Amenoni Nasilasila and Vatemo Ravouvou with Nasilasila further chipping in two conversations.

RELATED STORIES:

Kenya Sevens stun All Blacks to reach Hong Kong final

Brave Kenya take silver at World Rugby Sevens in Canada

This is the second time this season that Shujaa have lost to Fiji in a Cup final following the 32-12 defeat last month at the Canada Sevens in Vancouver.

Kenya earned 19 points for their Cup final appearance in Hong Kong and are now placed seventh in the World Series Standings with 83 points, two points adrift of sixth placed USA who are 85 points.

Victory for Fiji, on the other hand, saw them creeping to within three points behind series leaders South Africa.

With just three more legs remaining, South Africa, who thrashed New Zealand 29-7 to take bronze in Hong Kong, top the standings with points 126 points, closely followed by Fiji (123 points) while New Zealand occupy third place with 107 points.

Argentina and Australia are fourth and fifth on 90 and 89 points respectively while England (71), Scotland (46) and France (46) are eighth, ninth and tenth in that order.