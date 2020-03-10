Kenya requests to have Comoros fixtures rescheduled over Coronavirus fears

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has requested the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to postpone the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification matches between Kenya and Comoros owing to the risk of Coronavirus infections.

Kenya is set to face Comoros in Nairobi on March 25, and again in Moroni six days later in a tie whose result could determine whether Harambee Stars make a successive return to the continental championship set for Cameroon.

“We cannot host the match at the moment because the government is restricting movement of players and visitors to the country. We are awaiting response from Caf,” FKF CEO Barry Otieno told Nairobi News.

A select group of Harambee Stars players are already in camp ahead of this game but this hasn’t stopped FKF from penning the request to Caf.

FKF’s request comes two days after the Kenyan government moved to ban all conferences and meetings of more than 15 people of international nature for a month.

The government has also banned flights from specific countries that are affected by the virus as a precautionary measure.

Last week, Caf sent a communique indicating it was monitoring the situation before issuing a directive.

Already, Kenya will be without Japan-based striker Michael Olunga should the match against Comoros go ahead.