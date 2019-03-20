Cash-strapped Kenya Prisons now risk eviction from Cairo hotel

Kenya Prisons players celebrate a point during their match against Asec of Côte d’Ivoire at the ongoing Women's Africa Club Volleyball Championship in Egypt. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenya Prisons players celebrate a point during their match against Asec of Côte d’Ivoire at the ongoing Women's Africa Club Volleyball Championship in Egypt. PHOTO | COURTESY





Kenya Prisons women’s volleyball team has plunged into deep financial trouble at the ongoing Women’s Africa Club Volleyball Championship in Egypt.

Nairobi News understands the Kenya Volleyball Federation women league champions now risk being locked out of their hotel in Cairo over non-payment of their bills.

This even after the team qualified for the quarter-finals of the tournament following wins over Asec of Côte d’Ivoire and Uganda’s Nkumba University.

LOOMING EVICTION

Off the courts, the five-time African champions, who are bankrolled by the Ministry of Interior, are struggling to pay bills with an initial Sh300,000 deposit against the expected Sh1.1 million hotel bill deemed insufficient.

According to reports in The Star newspaper, the team, which is captained by Kenya international star Brackides Agala, has been given up to close of business on Wednesday to clear the bill or be kicked out of the hotel.

DELAYED TRAVEL

“We may be kicked out of the hotel by Wednesday because of delays in processing and sending accommodation fee. The players cannot even concentrate on the task ahead and the fear is that we may get our luggage outside the hotel when we return,” the paper quoted a source within the team.

And that’s not all.

The team in Cairo is yet to be paid their allowances even after a delayed travel to Egypt, and in batches, after the government failed to process air tickets on time.