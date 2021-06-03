Kenya Pipeline players volleyball tips to Githurai academy





Kenyan volleyball giants Kenya Pipeline recently held a volleyball clinic at the Githurai Kimbo Academy in Nairobi, in a move aimed at aspiring players and reviving the youth in Nairobi.

The academy hosts about 80 children aged between five and fifteen years old who show up at dusty, bumpy grounds in the area to participate in these clinics at the weekend.

Githurai Kimbo Volleyball Academy was founded back in 2008 by pro-volleyball players and coaches and has produced local volleyball league stars such as Philip Njoroge of Kenya Forest Service, Simon Muchai of Kenya Army, and Martin Kimondo of Cooperative Bank.

25-year-old Kenya Ports Authority player Brian Nyabera is also a product of the academy, having joined while still in Primary school to escape social vices and sharpen his sporting skills.

“There were many of us who came to the academy with our own problems from home, sometimes you lacked food or your family was falling apart but we were lucky to have a good coach who patiently nurtured us and even bought us food sometimes that how we were able to keep in touch with the game and in the end reap benefits from it,” Nyabera told Nairobi News.

Headed by Kenya Pipeline head coach Paul Gitau, most players from his team accepted the chance to support the budding players and revive youth volleyball in Nairobi, by contributing nets, balls, uniforms, and even free training sessions.

” When you are nurturing talent one needs to be very patient because at their age you cant know who is who. Here perhaps the coaching staff only emphasize on volleyball but as they grow up some will divert to other sports but the most important thing is to put some sport in their hearts,” said coach Gitau.

With sports still suspended in schools due to the coronavirus pandemic, the budding players find solace at these clinics where they are equipped with not only volleyball skills but also life values.