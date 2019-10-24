Kenya now risks Fifa ban over FKF elections dispute

World football governing body Fifa has warned Kenya that it risk being from all football activities in the event that a case challenging the composition of Football Kenya Federation’s (FKF) Electoral Board is ruled in favour of the petitioner.

In an email sent to FKF Secretary General Barry Otieno on Wednesday, Fifa’s acting chief members’ associations’ officer Veron Mosengo also explained that the petitioner could be suspended from football activities.

The letter, which was copied to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), reminded FKF that disagreements within the sport must not be submitted to ordinary courts.

“Disputes within the FKF or affecting leagues, members of leagues, clubs, members of clubs, players, officials, and other FKF officials shall not be submitted to ordinary courts unless the Fifa regulations, or FKF statutes, or binding legal provisions specifically provide for or stipulate recourse to ordinary courts,” the letter reads in part.

“We further wish to underline that a violation of this obligation by the FKF or its members may lead to sanctions as provided for in the FIFA Statutes, including possible suspension,” the letter continues.

The case at the High Court has been filed by one George Mwaura, who is seeking to orders to stop the forthcoming elections until the composition of the board and the electoral code that was adopted during the FKF Annual General Meeting are addressed.

BOARD MEMBERS

Mwaura specifically taken issue with Prof Edwin Wamukoya and Elynah Shiveka who respectively serve as chair and member of the board.

He claims Wamukoya has previously served as a member of the FKF Appeals Board while Shiveka serves as a member of the Sports and Disputes Tribunal. Thus both cannot be said to be neutral.

Should Fifa follow through this threat and ban Mwaura and Kenya, Harambee Stars would be barred from competition in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers which begin next month, as well as the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Uganda, come December.

Harambee Starlets too will be denied the chance of competing against Zambia in the 2020 Olympics qualifiers while Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia, will also be immediately excluded from competing in the Confederation Cup with a game against Congolese club DC Motema Pembe primed for this weekend.