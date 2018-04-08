“It’s absolutely amazing to reach our second Cup final this season. Our journey keeps getting better and better this season,” said Injera, a former World Rugby Sevens Series all-time top try scorer.

“We shall overcome Fiji if we get our tactics well. We just need to execute our pan well.”

GREAT RUN

Earlier, Homeboyz’s Jeffery Oluoch evaded two tackles to land Kenya’s winning try for a 19-12 victory over Scotland 19-12 in the Cup quarters.

To reach the final, Kenya has had a great run in Hong Kong beating Canada 33-10 and Spain 26-0 in their first two matches in Pool “B”.

With a place in the quarters already guaranteed Kenya narrowly lost 28-26 to Australia.