Kenya cruised to the cup finals of the Hong Kong Sevens after crushing highly fancied New Zealand 21- 12 in the semis on Sunday.
Shujaa will now meet Fiji in the final after the islanders saw off defending champions South Africa 26-24 in the other semis.
“It’s absolutely amazing to reach our second Cup final this season. Our journey keeps getting better and better this season,” said Injera, a former World Rugby Sevens Series all-time top try scorer.
“We shall overcome Fiji if we get our tactics well. We just need to execute our pan well.”
GREAT RUN
Earlier, Homeboyz’s Jeffery Oluoch evaded two tackles to land Kenya’s winning try for a 19-12 victory over Scotland 19-12 in the Cup quarters.
To reach the final, Kenya has had a great run in Hong Kong beating Canada 33-10 and Spain 26-0 in their first two matches in Pool “B”.
With a place in the quarters already guaranteed Kenya narrowly lost 28-26 to Australia.
In the other semis, Fiji rallied from 19-5 down at the break to beat Dubai Sevens champions South Africa 26-24 to set up a date with Kenya.
The Cup final will be a repeat of the Canada Sevens finals last month in Vancouver where Kenya lost 32-12 to Fiji.