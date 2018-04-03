A Kenya Harlequin player passes the ball during a Kenya Cup match. PHOTO | FILE

The Kenya Harlequin Rugby Club has spoken for the first since two of their players were accused of rape by an upcoming musician.

Club chairman Mike Lucas said they were aware of the sexual assault allegation against their players.

Musician Wendy Kemunto over the weekend accused two Harlequin players of raping her on her birthday on February 10.

“A formal complaint has been lodged and the relevant authorities are investigating the matter,” said the duo.

“As one of Kenya’s oldest and respected rugby clubs, we abide by a strict code of conduct that binds all players and officials of the club.”

Mr Lucas said the club has zero tolerance policy on any form of sexual harassment.

“We call for patience and caution against speculation as the relevant authorities investigate the matter,” they added.

The DPP has directed police to investigate the claims while the Kenya Rugby Union has also called for patience as police investigate.



