Kenya’s Edward Pingua Zakayo celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the men's 5000m final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast on April 8, 2018. AFP PHOTO

Kenya’s Commonwealth Games medal hunt began in earnest Sunday morning with Samuel Gathimba firing the first salvo with a bronze medal in the 20-kilometre walk.

Gathimba clocked one hour, 19 minutes and 51 seconds to finish behind gold medallist Dane Bird-Smith of Australia (1:19:34) and silver winner, Englishman Tom Bosworth (1:19:38).

Edward Zakayo later added a bronze for Kenya in an explosive 5,000 metres final at the Carrara Stadium.