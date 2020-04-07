Ken Odhiambo promises to return Bandari back to winning ways

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Bandari FC have appointed Ken Odhiambo as the club’s head coach with immediate effect.

Odhiambo, who left the club two years ago, replaces Twahir Muhiddin, who will resume his role as the Technical Director.

UJIO WA PILI | KEN ATUA RASMI ✍️ Ken Odhiambo ameteuliwa kama kocha mkuu wa Bandari FC kwa mara ya pili. Ken amechukua usukani kutoka kwa Twahir Muhiddin, ambaye ataendelea kuwa mkurugenzi wa kiufundi.#KaribuKen #BandariNiYetu pic.twitter.com/h9flOYxAkp — Bandari FC (@BandariOfficial) April 6, 2020

The former Nairobi City Stars tactician says he is keen on returning Bandari to the top.

“Bandari is home to me. I have worked at the club before and I have been closely monitoring its progress. I am therefore very excited to return officially,” Odhiambo told Nairobi News.

“My immediate target is to ensure we at least finish mid-table this season and we can improve on that next season. We hope the coronavirus spread will be contained and we can resume action as soon as possible,” he added.

Odhiambo says Bandari’s main undoing has been the lack of confidence within the playing unit.

Bandari are currently ninth on the KPL standings with 32 points having played 23 matches.