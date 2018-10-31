Returning KCB bolsters squad with Tanzanian pair

The two Tanzanian internationals have agreed to two-year deals with the bankers who are are making a return to the top flight league after two seasons in the second tier league.





Newly-promoted Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) has signed two Tanzanian internationals.

According to Goal.com, the bankers have acquired the services of custodian Peter Manyika Junior and left-footed winger Jamal Mwambeleko.

The two new signings have put pen to paper on two-year deals with the bankers and will link up with new coach Frank Ouna ahead of the 2018/2019 Kenyan Premier League season.

KCB’S RETURN

Formerly at Singida United in his home country, Manyika is best remembered in Kenyan football circles for his outstanding display during the SportPesa Super Cup tournament held in Nakuru in June.

Mwambeleko, meanwhile, joins KCB from top Tanzanian club Simba where he played as a left back and left sided winger in the past two seasons.

The bankers are making a return to the top flight after two seasons in the second tier National Super League, and will commence their league campaign with a match away to Kakamega Homeboyz on December 8.