KBC to air 2019 Africa Cup of Nations matches live for free

Kenyan national football team players listen to coach Sebastian Migne at their training camp Paris. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenyan football fans have been afforded an opportunity to watch the national football team compete at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, for free.

The government announced on Wednesday that Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) will televise matches of this year’s edition of the biennial continental tournament.

The tournament is due to kick off on June 21 in Egypt with the final slated for July 19, 2019.

HARAMBEE STARS

Kenya, which is making a return to the tournament after 15 years’ absence, is among the 24 teams in the expended tournament.

Harambee Stars have been pooled in Group C alongside Senegal, Algeria and Tanzania with all their matches to be played at the June 30 Stadium in Cairo.

Besides KBC, Pay-Tv channel SuperSport have also announced it will be showing these matches live.