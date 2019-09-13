Kayole man strikes big win on Odibets

“This is one of the best days of my life,” says Kayole man Nahashon Maingi, a big winner on Odibets.

His bet on 24 games with total odds of 926.56 delivered winnings of Sh222,374.83 yesterday.

The delighted winner from the 1960 had this to say: “This is one of the best moments of my life. I studied the games, and placed a huge bet which has paid off as you can see.”

He was overcome by emotions adding: “Since I joined your betting website in the middle of July, I have won a good number of bets. In case you didn’t know, everyone out there loves your boosted odds.”

How the Kayole man won

The Kayole resident only joined Odibets in July after the government cracked down on betting websites.

“I started betting with Odibets.com in mid July. I heard about Odibets from a friend. What I like about the website is that, it is very easy to use. It’s not hard to use like many others and although the network wasn’t very good a few weeks ago am glad you rectified,” he said.

“The stories of people winning from all parts of the country and your support for grassroot sports gives me more hope.”

Want to win BIG like the Kayole Man? Register with Odibets. What is Odibets’ no minimum bet amount? Odibets offers customers the chance to bet small and win BIG for as little as 1 bob.

“Had he placed 24 soccer bets with 1.5 odds and above, Nahashon could have received 100% multibet boost for his efforts. It would have easily translated to 444749.66, ” said Daniel Macharia, the Odibets head of bookmaking.