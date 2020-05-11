Kateregga: I did not mastermind Uganda Cranes strike

Former AFC Leopards midfielder Allan Kateregga has dismissed claims he led a strike while on national team duty at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Nicknamed the ‘Dancing Rasta’ for the way his dreadlocks bounce on his back when he is playing football, Kateregga, who also turned out for Ushuru during his three-year stint as a professional footballer in Kenya, was part of the Uganda Cranes squad which refused to train for two days following a pay dispute in the run up to the round of 16 fixture against Senegal.

LITTLE PLAY TIME

And despite being mentioned in low tones for his contribution to the go-slow, Kateregga has protested his innocence in an interview with Gugudde TV in his homeland.

“I am not the one who initiated that strike. It was done by the entire team because no one was young enough to be told what to do and on that only God knows the truth. I really care little if I am victimized, and that what it is, only God knows the truth and I will leave that to him,” Kateregga explained.

Katerregga, who spent more time on the bench than on the pitch at the continental showpiece, said that things might have been different had he been given more play time.

DREAM COME TRUE

“Featuring at the AFCON for my nation was a dream come true because I grew up watching players like (Cameroonian forward) Patrick Mboma. I believe if I had played more games I would be at a better club,” he said.

After leaving the Kenyan Premier following a fallout with then Leopards coach Robert Matano, Kateregga has since turned out for KCCA in his home country.

He has also enjoyed stints with South African sides Cape Town City and Maritzburg, before settling in the Iraqi Premier League side Erbil FC.