Kasumba absent as Mbungo plots Nzoia downfall

Former AFC Leopards coach Casa Mbungo reacts on the touchline during a Kenyan Premier League match against Kariobangi Sharks on September 15, 2019 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Bandari coach Cassa Mbungo says he is not yet ready to unleash dangerman Umaru Kasumba yet.

The Ugandan forward signed for the Dockers two weeks ago but has yet to make a single appearance and there were initial suggestions he will be handed his debut against Nzoia in a league match at Mombasa on Saturday.

But not just yet.

“Kasumba will miss the game against Nzoia tomorrow,” said Mbungo.

The Rwandan coach also confirmed the striker’s continued absence has something to do with the paperwork.

“We are handling his paperwork but he is fit and has been training with us.”

Born 26 years ago in Uganda’s capital Kampala, Kasumba played for a number of teams in Uganda including Police at the age of 20.

He managed his breakthrough season after joining Sofapaka, where he managed an impressive 17 goals, winning the topscorer’s gong, performances that earned him a move to giant Zambia club Zesco United.

Despite his absence, Bandari have looked good, chalking up 4 consecutive wins in the league in February and Mbungo has attributed it to his strategy and preparedness.

“First of all, I have to thank God for our recent success and secondly we having been introducing different strategies to the boys which have helped get to where we are,” the Rwandan coach observed.

The club’s good run has left them 3rd on the league standings and are now in a good position to contend for a first-ever league title.

“Any team can win the league. We have good players and the team has been in the top 5 in the previous seasons. We need to be well prepared to contend for the title,” the former Leopards coach said.

Bandari will be keen to earn a fifth win on the trot against the inconsistent Nzoia.