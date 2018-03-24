Gor Mahia defender Karim Nizigiyimana and his bride Nadjma Mutuyimana during their civil wedding in Burundi. PHOTO | COURTESY

Gor Mahia’s fleet-footed right fullback Karim Nizigiyimana has finally formalized his marriage to longtime girlfriend Nadjma Mutuyimana.

The Burundian international player tied the knot with his bride on Wednesday in a civil wedding in his home country.

The dashing couple, who have a five-month-old son, will have a white wedding on Saturday at Recreative Centre Kigarama, Burundi.

Nizigiyamana, who lives with his newly-wed wife in Nairobi West, is currently recuperating from an ankle injury.

The 28-year-old joined the Kenya Premier League champions from Rwandan side Rayon Sports in January 2015 and has since become a mainstay in the team.

However, he has been sidelined for months now with the ankle injury.